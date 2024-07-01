The promising comeback of condors with Marlowe Starling on Access Utah

Marlowe Starling writes, “Once on the brink of extinction, the bald, feathered symbol of the West is making a promising comeback. If only we can get the lead out.”

Starling joined us to talk about her recent article in Deseret Magazine titled "Consider the Condor." We also talked about her other recent articles titled: "Inside Florida’s Ban on Lab-Grown Meat," "How Do Cats Land on Their Feet?" and "Do Animals Really Have Instincts?"

Marlowe Starling is a freelance journalist based in Brooklyn and Miami who writes about climate, conservation, and culture. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Sierra Magazine, Deseret Magazine, Mongabay, The Marjorie, and more. She has a master's in science journalism from New York University.

