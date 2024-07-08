© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Magic and more with Richard Hatch on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:16 PM MDT

Richard Hatch gave up a career as a physicist to become a magician. Although he holds two graduate degrees in Physics from Yale University, he says he finds it easier to violate the laws of nature than to discover them. Along with his other work he’s also a one-man historical preservation society dedicated to a German author killed in the Holocaust. A profile was recently published in the New York Times titled How a 1933 Book About Jews in Magic Was Rescued From Oblivion.

Richard Hatch will present the Vosco Call Spotlight at the Lyric Theater in Logan on July 23rd.

You can get tickets at https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/list/LYRIC2

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
