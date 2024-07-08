Magic and more with Richard Hatch on Monday's Access Utah

Richard Hatch gave up a career as a physicist to become a magician. Although he holds two graduate degrees in Physics from Yale University, he says he finds it easier to violate the laws of nature than to discover them. Along with his other work he’s also a one-man historical preservation society dedicated to a German author killed in the Holocaust. A profile was recently published in the New York Times titled How a 1933 Book About Jews in Magic Was Rescued From Oblivion.

Richard Hatch will present the Vosco Call Spotlight at the Lyric Theater in Logan on July 23rd.

You can get tickets at https://utahstateaggies.evenue.net/list/LYRIC2

