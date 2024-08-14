Our community booklist on Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now?

Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We’ll also got reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Laura Huffman:

Make it Stick; The Science of Successful Learning by Peter C. Brown, Henry L. Roediger III, Mark A. McDaniel

JoLynne Lyon:

Thursday Murder Club series by Richard Osman

Tom’s list:

Roots by Alex Haley

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Persuasion by Jane Austen

The Proud Tower by Barabara Tuchman

Truman by David McCullough

FDR by Jean Edward Smith

Joy in the Morning by P.G. Wodehouse

Something New by P.G. Wodehouse

LBJ series by Robert Caro

