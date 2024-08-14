© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Our community booklist on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:24 AM MDT
A large bookshelf takes up a whole wall. It's filled with various books.
Pixabay.com

We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now?

Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We’ll also got reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Laura Huffman:

Make it Stick; The Science of Successful Learning by Peter C. Brown, Henry L. Roediger III, Mark A. McDaniel

JoLynne Lyon:

Thursday Murder Club series by Richard Osman

Tom’s list:

Roots by Alex Haley

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Persuasion by Jane Austen

The Proud Tower by Barabara Tuchman

Truman by David McCullough

FDR by Jean Edward Smith

Joy in the Morning by P.G. Wodehouse

Something New by P.G. Wodehouse

LBJ series by Robert Caro

Access Utah Tom WilliamsElaine ThatcherUPRBooks on Access UtahSummer ReadingWhat Are You Reading
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
