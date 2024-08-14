Our community booklist on Access Utah
We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now?
Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.
You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We’ll also got reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.
Laura Huffman:
Make it Stick; The Science of Successful Learning by Peter C. Brown, Henry L. Roediger III, Mark A. McDaniel
JoLynne Lyon:
Thursday Murder Club series by Richard Osman
Tom’s list:
Roots by Alex Haley
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Persuasion by Jane Austen
The Proud Tower by Barabara Tuchman
Truman by David McCullough
FDR by Jean Edward Smith
Joy in the Morning by P.G. Wodehouse
Something New by P.G. Wodehouse
LBJ series by Robert Caro