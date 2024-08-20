Helen Thayer's life of adventure on Access Utah

This episode first aired in 2012.

Today on Access Utah we revisit an conversation with National Geographic explorer and bestselling author Helen Thayer.

Thayer, with her many achievements, has lived a life adventure. She once walked 4,000 miles across the Sahara from Morocco to the Nile River, kayaked 2,200 miles of the Amazon River, and became the first woman to travel alone to any of the world's poles when she skied to the Magnetic North Pole without dog sled, snowmobile, resupply, or support.

We spoke with Helen Thayer in 2012 about her adventurous accomplishments and starting the resource program for children Adventure Classroom.