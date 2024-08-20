© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Helen Thayer's life of adventure on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT
A person standing on skis on a snowy landscape, pulling a red bag behind them. There is a black dog.
helenthayer.com

This episode first aired in 2012.

Today on Access Utah we revisit an conversation with National Geographic explorer and bestselling author Helen Thayer.

Thayer, with her many achievements, has lived a life adventure. She once walked 4,000 miles across the Sahara from Morocco to the Nile River, kayaked 2,200 miles of the Amazon River, and became the first woman to travel alone to any of the world's poles when she skied to the Magnetic North Pole without dog sled, snowmobile, resupply, or support.

We spoke with Helen Thayer in 2012 about her adventurous accomplishments and starting the resource program for children Adventure Classroom. 

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
