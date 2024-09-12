© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Remember the 43 Students' on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM MDT
rememberthe43students.com

Marking the 10-year anniversary of when 43 Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers College students disappeared southwest of Mexico City, Utah Tech University is commemorating the victims’ lives with Remember the 43 Students art installations and campus engagement events.

On Monday, Sept. 16 there will be a screening of the film, XLIII: A Contemporary Requiem at 6 PM in the Dunford Auditorium.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4PM in the Zion Room, musicians Andres Solis and Scot Hanna Weir will give a talk titled, "Ten Years After Ayotzinapa: Despair, Memorials, and Art."

Today our guests are composer and musician Andres Solis and Scot Hanna-Weir, Associate Professor and Director of Choral Activities at Santa Clara University.

Tom Williams
