Access Utah

Revisiting 'The cultural roots of America's political crisis' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT
The cover of "Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America's Political Crisis" by James Davison Hunter features a tear through the lettering to evoke America's divisions.

Can America’s political crisis be fixed? Can an Enlightenment-era institution—liberal democracy—survive and thrive in a post-Enlightenment world? If, for some, salvaging the older sources of national solidarity is neither possible sociologically, nor desirable politically or ethically, what cultural resources will support liberal democracy in the future? Today we’ll talk with James Davison Hunter about his new book "Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America’s Political Crisis."

James Davison Hunter is LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture, and Social Theory and executive director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia. His books include Culture Wars and Science and the Good.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
