Pamela Harriman's astonishing life of power, seduction, and intrigue on Access Utah

We talked with Sonia Purnell, author of the new biography "Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman's Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue."

"Kingmaker" delves into Pamela Harriman's transformation from a young aristocrat with little formal education into a power broker who dined with Eisenhower, saved JFK's life, and influenced major 20th-century political events. Purnell uncovers her secret operations during WWII, where she used her charm and wit to secure American support for Britain, and later, her pivotal role in the Democratic Party's resurgence, helping shape its direction through personal connections and strategic foresight.

Enriched with intimate insights into her relationships with prominent figures such as Truman Capote, the Kennedys, and Gloria Steinem, "Kingmaker" paints a vivid picture of a woman who wielded her influence with elegance and determination – and reveals the compelling tale of one of the greatest unsung power players of the 20th century.

Sonia Purnell is a biographer and journalist who has worked at The Economist, The Telegraph, and The Sunday Times. Her book "A Woman of No Importance" was a New York Times bestseller, the winner of the Plutarch Award for Best Biography, and chosen as best book of the year by NPR, the New York Public Library, Amazon, and more. Her book "Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill" (published as "First Lady" in the UK) was chosen as a book of the year by The Telegraph and The Independent and was a finalist for the Plutarch Award. Her first book, "Just Boris," was longlisted for the Orwell prize.

This episode aired Oct. 23, 2024.