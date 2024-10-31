© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Hometown Betrayal' with Emily Benedek on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:04 PM MDT
Greenleaf Book Group

Valarie Clark Miller seemed to have it all. Smart and beautiful with a wealthy, successful husband and growing family, Valarie appeared to be the picture-perfect Mormon wife. But it was all a façade. Inside, she was crumbling from the pressures of long-repressed memories of a childhood filled with sexual and physical abuse.

In Hometown Betrayal, author Emily Benedek takes you behind the closed doors of the remote Mormon community of Clarkston, Utah. With the help of hundreds of individual stories, she pieces together not only what happened to Valarie, but also the conditions and culture that allowed it. Hometown Betrayal culminates in an account of the Miller family’s fight to hold accountable the men—including the local cop-- who abused Valarie and controlled the systems designed to look the other way.

Emily Benedek grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts, and graduated from Harvard College. Her stories and essays have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Glamour, Vogue, and the Dallas Morning News and on NPR, among others. She is the author of three nonfiction books: The Wind Won't Know Me: A History of the Navajo-Hopi Land Dispute, Beyond the Four Corners of the World: A Navajo Woman's Journey, Through the Unknown, Remembered Gate: A Spiritual Journey, and two thrillers: Red Sea and Iranian Rhapsody. She lives in New York City.

small towns
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
