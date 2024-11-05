'A Watershed Moment: The American West in the Age of Limits' on Access Utah

Today talked with Robert Frodeman, one of the editors of a new book: "A Watershed Moment: The American West in the Age of Limits."

The American West is often portrayed as a place of rugged, unending landscapes presenting us with boundless opportunities. But the land is more fragile and resources more finite than popular perceptions acknowledge. This collection of essays reveals tensions between a culture of economic growth and personal freedom and the ecological, economic, and social constraints set by community values and the land itself.

Robert Frodeman is a retired professor of philosophy who writes on environmental philosophy and public policy, the philosophy of science and technology, and the future of the university. Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Interdisciplinarity at the University of North Texas, Frodeman is the author or editor of 16 books and has lectured at and consulted for universities and science agencies worldwide.

Join him at a University of Utah event on Nov. 21 or at Westminster University on Nov. 22.