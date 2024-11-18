Transforming fear and conflict at home, work, and beyond on Access Utah

Chad Ford says his book “Dangerous Love,” is “about everything I’ve learned [over the] years working as a conflict mediator, professor and researcher trying to understand why I, and others, struggle through conflict and how to solve it. Dangerous Love explains why we struggle with conflict. How we disconnect from the people at the very time we need to be most connected to them. The predictable patterns of justification and conflict escalation that ensue. And most importantly, it gives us a path to let go of fear in the face of conflict.”

Chad Ford is an associate professor of religious studies and on the faculty advisory board of the Heravi Peace Institute. He specializes in intercultural and religious peacebuilding. Ford’s work as a peace educator, conflict mediator, and facilitator has frequently taken him out of the classroom and into conflict zones around the world.

He’s made more than 50 trips to the Middle East and has worked as a mediator and facilitator on numerous other conflicts around the world in Ireland, Cyprus, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Oceania, China, and throughout the U.S. He also sits on the executive board of the non-profit PeacePlayers.

Chad Ford will be leading two conflict-resolution workshops on Friday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Heravi Center Pavilion on the USU campus in Logan. More details can be found at the above link or on Instagram.