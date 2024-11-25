What you're reading on Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We also have reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.

UPR COMMUNITY BOOKLIST:

Elaine Thatcher:

Tracks Louise Erdrich

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Mark Haddon

Things Fall Apart Chinua Achebe

The Chronicles of Narnia (Publication Order) #6 The Magician’s Nephew C.S. Lewis

The Ultimate Wodehouse Collection P.G. Wodehouse

Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It Richard V. Reeves

The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman

Bowdrie: Stories Louis L'Amour

Peg and Rose Solve a Murder Laurien Berenson

Catherine Weller:

Adult Fiction and Poetry

All Fours by Miranda July, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $29.00

*City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, Knopf, hardcover, $35.00

Collaborators by Michael Idov. Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $28.99

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner, Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $29.99

Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $30.00

I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle, Saga Press, hardcover, $26.99

Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, Dial Press, paperback, $17.99

Playground: A Novel by Richard Powers, WW Norton, hardcover, $29.99

Polostan by Neal Stephenson, William Morrow & Co. hardcover, $32.00

Suggested in the Stars by Yoko Tawada, New Directions, paperback, $16.95

*There are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak, Knopf, hardcover, $30.00

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, hardcover, $30.00

*Wind and Truth: Book 5 of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books, hardcover, $39.99

Adult Non-Fiction

Absinthe Forger: A True Story of Deception, Betrayal, and the World’s Most Dangerous Spirit by Evan Rail, Melville House, hardcover, $32.00

American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era by Nico Lang, Abrams Pres, hardcover, $30.00

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle, Harper, hardcover, $32.00

Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Custom, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping them Alive by Eliot Stein, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00

Didion & Babitz by Lila Anolik, Scribner, hardcover, $29.99

*Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King, Doubleday Books, hardcover, $32.00

Forbidden Garden by Simon Parkin, Scribner, hardcover, $30.00

Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoe Schlanger, Harper, hardcover, $29.99

*Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder Through Science & Poetry by Maria Popova illustrated by Ofra Amit, Storey Publishing, hardcover, $22.00

Witches Among Us: Understanding Contemporary Witchcraft and Wicca by Thorn Mooney, Llewllyn Publications, paperback, $16.99

Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood, and Freedom by Pam Houston, Torrey House Press, paperback, $15.95

Misc. Adult Books

Amrika: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora by Khushbu Shah, WW Norton, hardcover, $35.00

Birds aren’t Real: The True Story of Mass Avian Murder and the Largest Surveillance Campaign in US History by Peter McIndoe and Connor Gaydos, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00

Carols of Cthulhu: Horrifying Holiday Hymns from the Lore of H.P. Lovecraft, by Mike Slater, Countryman Press, hardcover, $19.99

Let’s Go to the Mall:An 80’s Seek-and-Find by Sally Nixon, Chronicle Books, hardcover, $16.95

Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi with Helen Goh, Ten Speed Press, hardcover, $37.99

Pass the Plate: 100 Nutritious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook by Carolina Gelen, Clarkson Potter, hardcover, $35.00

This Book is Literally Just Pictures of Cute Cats Who are Plotting to Kill You Smith Street Books, hardcover, $15.95

Little Books for stocking stuffers: How to… philosophy series Princeton University Press, hardcover, Little Book of… science series Princeton University Press, hardcovers; Mindfulness Essentials eastern philosophy series Paralax Press paperbacks; MIT Press Essential Knowledge series science and critical studies paperbacks.

Kids Books

Bakery Dragon by Devin Elle Kurtz, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 ( 4 – 8 years)

Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin, Viking Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (10 and up)

Impossible Creatures by Kathererine Rundell, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $19.99 (10 and up)

*In Praise of Mystery by Ada Limón and Peter Sís (illustrator), Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (4 – 8 years)

Mr. Lepron’s Mystery Soup by Giovanna Zopoli and Mariacharia Di Giorgio (illustrator), Candlewick, hardcover, $18.99 (3 -7 years)

Pig Town Party by Lian Cho, HarperCollins, hardcover, $19.99 (4 – 8 years)

Road Home by Rex Ogle, Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (14 and up)

Rocket Puppies by William Joyce, $18.99 Atheneum, hardcover, $18.99

