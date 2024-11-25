What you're reading on Access Utah
We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.
You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We also have reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.
UPR COMMUNITY BOOKLIST:
Elaine Thatcher:
Tracks Louise Erdrich
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Mark Haddon
Things Fall Apart Chinua Achebe
The Chronicles of Narnia (Publication Order) #6 The Magician’s Nephew C.S. Lewis
The Ultimate Wodehouse Collection P.G. Wodehouse
Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It Richard V. Reeves
The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman
Bowdrie: Stories Louis L'Amour
Peg and Rose Solve a MurderLaurien Berenson
Catherine Weller:
Adult Fiction and Poetry
All Fours by Miranda July, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $29.00
*City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, Knopf, hardcover, $35.00
Collaborators by Michael Idov. Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $28.99
Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner, Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $29.99
Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $30.00
I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle, Saga Press, hardcover, $26.99
Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, Dial Press, paperback, $17.99
Playground: A Novel by Richard Powers, WW Norton, hardcover, $29.99
Polostan by Neal Stephenson, William Morrow & Co. hardcover, $32.00
Suggested in the Stars by Yoko Tawada, New Directions, paperback, $16.95
*There are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak, Knopf, hardcover, $30.00
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, hardcover, $30.00
*Wind and Truth: Book 5 of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books, hardcover, $39.99
Adult Non-Fiction
Absinthe Forger: A True Story of Deception, Betrayal, and the World’s Most Dangerous Spirit by Evan Rail, Melville House, hardcover, $32.00
American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era by Nico Lang, Abrams Pres, hardcover, $30.00
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle, Harper, hardcover, $32.00
Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Custom, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping them Alive by Eliot Stein, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00
Didion & Babitz by Lila Anolik, Scribner, hardcover, $29.99
*Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King, Doubleday Books, hardcover, $32.00
Forbidden Garden by Simon Parkin, Scribner, hardcover, $30.00
Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoe Schlanger, Harper, hardcover, $29.99
*Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder Through Science & Poetry by Maria Popova illustrated by Ofra Amit, Storey Publishing, hardcover, $22.00
Witches Among Us: Understanding Contemporary Witchcraft and Wicca by Thorn Mooney, Llewllyn Publications, paperback, $16.99
Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood, and Freedom by Pam Houston, Torrey House Press, paperback, $15.95
Misc. Adult Books
Amrika: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora by Khushbu Shah, WW Norton, hardcover, $35.00
Birds aren’t Real: The True Story of Mass Avian Murder and the Largest Surveillance Campaign in US History by Peter McIndoe and Connor Gaydos, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00
Carols of Cthulhu: Horrifying Holiday Hymns from the Lore of H.P. Lovecraft, by Mike Slater, Countryman Press, hardcover, $19.99
Let’s Go to the Mall:An 80’s Seek-and-Find by Sally Nixon, Chronicle Books, hardcover, $16.95
Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi with Helen Goh, Ten Speed Press, hardcover, $37.99
Pass the Plate: 100 Nutritious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook by Carolina Gelen, Clarkson Potter, hardcover, $35.00
This Book is Literally Just Pictures of Cute Cats Who are Plotting to Kill You Smith Street Books, hardcover, $15.95
Little Books for stocking stuffers: How to… philosophy series Princeton University Press, hardcover, Little Book of… science series Princeton University Press, hardcovers; Mindfulness Essentials eastern philosophy series Paralax Press paperbacks; MIT Press Essential Knowledge series science and critical studies paperbacks.
Kids Books
Bakery Dragon by Devin Elle Kurtz, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 ( 4 – 8 years)
Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin, Viking Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (10 and up)
Impossible Creatures by Kathererine Rundell, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $19.99 (10 and up)
*In Praise of Mystery by Ada Limón and Peter Sís (illustrator), Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (4 – 8 years)
Mr. Lepron’s Mystery Soup by Giovanna Zopoli and Mariacharia Di Giorgio (illustrator), Candlewick, hardcover, $18.99 (3 -7 years)
Pig Town Party by Lian Cho, HarperCollins, hardcover, $19.99 (4 – 8 years)
Road Home by Rex Ogle, Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (14 and up)
Rocket Puppies by William Joyce, $18.99 Atheneum, hardcover, $18.99