© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

What you're reading on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:46 PM MST
A large brown bookshelf filled with colorful books.
Pixabay.com

We’re compiling another UPR community booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com. We also have reading suggestions from booksellers and UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher.

UPR COMMUNITY BOOKLIST:

Elaine Thatcher:

Tracks Louise Erdrich
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Mark Haddon
Things Fall Apart Chinua Achebe
The Chronicles of Narnia (Publication Order) #6 The Magician’s Nephew C.S. Lewis
The Ultimate Wodehouse Collection P.G. Wodehouse
Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do About It Richard V. Reeves
The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman
Bowdrie: Stories Louis L'Amour
Peg and Rose Solve a MurderLaurien Berenson

Catherine Weller:

Adult Fiction and Poetry

All Fours by Miranda July, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $29.00
*City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, Knopf, hardcover, $35.00
Collaborators by Michael Idov. Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $28.99
Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner, Scribner Book Company, hardcover, $29.99
Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books, hardcover, $30.00
I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle, Saga Press, hardcover, $26.99
Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage, Dial Press, paperback, $17.99
Playground: A Novel by Richard Powers, WW Norton, hardcover, $29.99
Polostan by Neal Stephenson, William Morrow &amp; Co. hardcover, $32.00
Suggested in the Stars by Yoko Tawada, New Directions, paperback, $16.95
*There are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak, Knopf, hardcover, $30.00
We Solve Murders by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, hardcover, $30.00
*Wind and Truth: Book 5 of the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books, hardcover, $39.99

Adult Non-Fiction

Absinthe Forger: A True Story of Deception, Betrayal, and the World’s Most Dangerous Spirit by Evan Rail, Melville House, hardcover, $32.00
American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era by Nico Lang, Abrams Pres, hardcover, $30.00
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle, Harper, hardcover, $32.00
Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Custom, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping them Alive by Eliot Stein, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00
Didion &amp; Babitz by Lila Anolik, Scribner, hardcover, $29.99
*Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times that Made Handel’s Messiah by Charles King, Doubleday Books, hardcover, $32.00
Forbidden Garden by Simon Parkin, Scribner, hardcover, $30.00
Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoe Schlanger, Harper, hardcover, $29.99
*Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder Through Science &amp; Poetry by Maria Popova illustrated by Ofra Amit, Storey Publishing, hardcover, $22.00
Witches Among Us: Understanding Contemporary Witchcraft and Wicca by Thorn Mooney, Llewllyn Publications, paperback, $16.99
Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood, and Freedom by Pam Houston, Torrey House Press, paperback, $15.95

Misc. Adult Books

Amrika: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora by Khushbu Shah, WW Norton, hardcover, $35.00
Birds aren’t Real: The True Story of Mass Avian Murder and the Largest Surveillance Campaign in US History by Peter McIndoe and Connor Gaydos, St. Martins Press, hardcover, $29.00
Carols of Cthulhu: Horrifying Holiday Hymns from the Lore of H.P. Lovecraft, by Mike Slater, Countryman Press, hardcover, $19.99
Let’s Go to the Mall:An 80’s Seek-and-Find by Sally Nixon, Chronicle Books, hardcover, $16.95
Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi with Helen Goh, Ten Speed Press, hardcover, $37.99
Pass the Plate: 100 Nutritious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook by Carolina Gelen, Clarkson Potter, hardcover, $35.00
This Book is Literally Just Pictures of Cute Cats Who are Plotting to Kill You Smith Street Books, hardcover, $15.95
Little Books for stocking stuffers: How to… philosophy series Princeton University Press, hardcover, Little Book of… science series Princeton University Press, hardcovers; Mindfulness Essentials eastern philosophy series Paralax Press paperbacks; MIT Press Essential Knowledge series science and critical studies paperbacks.

Kids Books

Bakery Dragon by Devin Elle Kurtz, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 ( 4 – 8 years)
Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin, Viking Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (10 and up)
Impossible Creatures by Kathererine Rundell, Knopf Books for Young Readers, hardcover, $19.99 (10 and up)
*In Praise of Mystery by Ada Limón and Peter Sís (illustrator), Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (4 – 8 years)
Mr. Lepron’s Mystery Soup by Giovanna Zopoli and Mariacharia Di Giorgio (illustrator), Candlewick, hardcover, $18.99 (3 -7 years)
Pig Town Party by Lian Cho, HarperCollins, hardcover, $19.99 (4 – 8 years)
Road Home by Rex Ogle, Norton Young Readers, hardcover, $18.99 (14 and up)
Rocket Puppies by William Joyce, $18.99 Atheneum, hardcover, $18.99

Tags
Access Utah Access Utah Booksbook listfictionThe King's English BookshopCatherine Wellerback of beyond books moabWeller book works What Are You ReadingUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content