'Doing Difference Differently' with Zhaozhe Wang on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:59 PM MST
The cover of "Doing Difference Differently: Chinese International Students' Literacy Practices and Affordances" by Zhaozhe Wang features an illustration of four Chinese women standing outside.
University Press of Colorado

"Doing Difference Differently" recounts the stories of four Chinese international students navigating the complex socio-academic environment of a North American university.

Zhaozhe Wang is assistant professor of writing and rhetoric studies at the University of Toronto, where he teaches in the Institute for the Study of University Pedagogy and Department of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning, OISE. He is co editor of "Reconciling Translingualism and Second Language Writing," and his work broadly exploring multilingual literacy and transnational digital rhetorics has appeared in several scholarly journals and edited collections. He is the recipient of the CCCC James Berlin Memorial Outstanding Dissertation Award, WPA Journal’s Kenneth Bruffee Award, and Rhetoric Review’s Theresa J. Enos Anniversary Award.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
