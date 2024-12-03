'Doing Difference Differently' with Zhaozhe Wang on Access Utah

"Doing Difference Differently" recounts the stories of four Chinese international students navigating the complex socio-academic environment of a North American university.

Zhaozhe Wang is assistant professor of writing and rhetoric studies at the University of Toronto, where he teaches in the Institute for the Study of University Pedagogy and Department of Curriculum, Teaching and Learning, OISE. He is co editor of "Reconciling Translingualism and Second Language Writing," and his work broadly exploring multilingual literacy and transnational digital rhetorics has appeared in several scholarly journals and edited collections. He is the recipient of the CCCC James Berlin Memorial Outstanding Dissertation Award, WPA Journal’s Kenneth Bruffee Award, and Rhetoric Review’s Theresa J. Enos Anniversary Award.

