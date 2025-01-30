© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Advocacy groups and the 2025 legislative session on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published January 30, 2025 at 3:10 PM MST
Utah state capitol building, with a wall in front that has text reading STATE OF UTAH
Henry Wang
/
Pixabay

As the 2025 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week, there are many organizations advocating for their causes. Today we’ll talk to several of these groups, including the Utah Taxpayers Association, Friends of Great Salt Lake, the Sutherland Institute, HEAL Utah, the Libertas Institute, and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

We would also love to hear what you think the legislature should do this session. You can help guide our planning of issues to cover on Access Utah during the session. You can email us now to upraccess@gmail.com.

2025 Legislative Session
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
