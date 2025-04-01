'Rodeo' with poet Sunni Brown Wilkinson on Access Utah

On Monday we talked with with poet Sunni Brown Wilkinson about her latest collection titled " Rodeo ." In these poems she reckons with seismic losses such as a stillborn son and strained relationships, alongside more abstract and existential pains. In the rural and wild western mountains of northern Utah and throughout the American West, she finds solace, uncovering startling moments of hope and healing in the aftermath of suffering.

Sunni Brown Wilkinson writes: “I live and write in Pleasant View, a small city in northern Utah that boasts a peach orchard, fields, old barns, cows, wandering deer, a couple of stoplights, terrific views of the Wasatch Mountains, and the best cinnamon rolls this side of anywhere. I garden and hike the trails here with my husband and our 3 sons and teach creative writing at Weber State University. I also help run a local reading series called Railtown Readings, which features celebrated writers of northern Utah and the West. But most days I just aspire to be a good human.”

