Access Utah

The importance of civil discourse with Becky Edwards on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:09 AM MDT
Becky Edwards wearing a blue velvet blazer with a yellow rose and several buttons pinned to it.
Wikimedia Commons

On Monday we talked with former State Rep. Becky Edwards. She founded Governing Group PAC in December 2023. The PAC is a new political action committee dedicated to supporting Republican candidates and candidates running in nonpartisan races who are committed to civil discourse and sound policy over divisive and heated rhetoric. Governing Group PAC says, “Instead of having complex policy conversations reduced to partisan bickering, talking points, or social media posts, it’s time to govern.”

Tags
Access Utah Utah politicsUtah State GovernmentCivil DiscourseUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
