The importance of civil discourse with Becky Edwards on Access Utah

On Monday we talked with former State Rep. Becky Edwards. She founded Governing Group PAC in December 2023. The PAC is a new political action committee dedicated to supporting Republican candidates and candidates running in nonpartisan races who are committed to civil discourse and sound policy over divisive and heated rhetoric. Governing Group PAC says, “Instead of having complex policy conversations reduced to partisan bickering, talking points, or social media posts, it’s time to govern.”