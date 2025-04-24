Earth Day 2025 on Access Utah

Every year on or near Earth Day, we check in with writer and photographer Stephen Trimble , author of “Bargaining for Eden: The Fight for the Last Open Spaces in America,” and many other books. In past years we’ve focused on Bears Ears, the Great Salt Lake, the transition to younger leaders in environmental justice, the 30x30 land preservation proposal, and many other topics.

This year we’ll take stock of conservation on Utah’s public lands and ask: What has been accomplished? How was success achieved? What happens next?

In addition to Stephen Trimble we’ll be talking with Scott Groene, who recently retired as executive director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA); and John Ruple, director of the Wallace Stegner Center's Law and Policy Program at the University of Utah. Ruple served as Senior Counsel in the White House Council on Environmental Quality during the Biden Administration.