Live from Springdale: The challenges of gateway communities on Access Utah

This episode was broadcast from Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale. We talked to Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno about challenges and successes facing this gateway community, how changes at Zion National Park are affecting residents and visitors, and future hopes and plans.

We also talked with with Zion Canyon Mesa Executive Director Logan Hebner. His resume includes: co-founder of Greenbox, author of "Southern Paiute: A Portrait," founder of the Bit and Spur restaurant, and founder of International Legislative Exchange.

