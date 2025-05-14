© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Programs
Access Utah

Live from Springdale: The challenges of gateway communities on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM MDT
Striking red rock mountains surround a valley.
Tyler Mower
/
Unsplash
Pine Creek Canyon Overlook at Zion National Park.

This episode was broadcast from Zion Canyon Mesa in Springdale. We talked to Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno about challenges and successes facing this gateway community, how changes at Zion National Park are affecting residents and visitors, and future hopes and plans.

We also talked with with Zion Canyon Mesa Executive Director Logan Hebner. His resume includes: co-founder of Greenbox, author of "Southern Paiute: A Portrait," founder of the Bit and Spur restaurant, and founder of International Legislative Exchange.

