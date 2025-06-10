'Buried Bones' with Bonnie Moore on Access Utah

On this episode, we talk with Bonnie Moore about her new novel " Buried Bones: A Maggie Anderson Mystery ." Here’s a brief description: one dead body; four suspects; one group of retired amateur sleuths … and a small Utah town that wants its secrets kept buried.

Bonnie Moore is a semi-retired attorney, accountant, management consultant, and Golden Girls Network’s founder. Her first non-fiction book, " How to Start a Golden Girls Home ," earned widespread media coverage. She is an avid traveler who has explored remote corners of the world, from archaeological sites in France, to a safari in South Africa. In 2017, she retired to be near family and pursue her dream of writing, resulting in her debut novel, Buried Bones.