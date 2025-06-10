© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Buried Bones' with Bonnie Moore on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:30 PM MDT
The cover of "Buried Bones" features an illustration of a human skull with long dark hair holding a rose stem between its teeth.
Palmetto Publishing

On this episode, we talk with Bonnie Moore about her new novel "Buried Bones: A Maggie Anderson Mystery." Here’s a brief description: one dead body; four suspects; one group of retired amateur sleuths … and a small Utah town that wants its secrets kept buried.

Bonnie Moore is a semi-retired attorney, accountant, management consultant, and Golden Girls Network’s founder. Her first non-fiction book, "How to Start a Golden Girls Home," earned widespread media coverage. She is an avid traveler who has explored remote corners of the world, from archaeological sites in France, to a safari in South Africa. In 2017, she retired to be near family and pursue her dream of writing, resulting in her debut novel, Buried Bones.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
