'The world's longest art gallery': Nine Mile Canyon on Access Utah

This episode first aired in May.

After years of exploration and research in Utah’s remote Nine Mile Canyon — often called the “world’s longest art gallery” — Verlicia Perez wrote a new book titled " Echoes of the Ancestors ." This guidebook invites readers to discover the canyon’s rock art panels, ancient granaries, and forgotten ruins with fresh eyes, blending practical guidance with thoughtful historical interpretation.

"Echoes of the Ancestors" is designed to be much more than a traditional guide — it’s a way for modern explorers to connect with the people who lived in the canyon centuries ago. The book highlights Nine Mile Canyon’s cultural significance while encouraging stewardship of its fragile sites.