© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The world's longest art gallery': Nine Mile Canyon on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT
Petroglyphs of animals carved into the side of a red rock wall.
Bureau of Land Management
/
Flickr

This episode first aired in May.

After years of exploration and research in Utah’s remote Nine Mile Canyon — often called the “world’s longest art gallery” — Verlicia Perez wrote a new book titled "Echoes of the Ancestors." This guidebook invites readers to discover the canyon’s rock art panels, ancient granaries, and forgotten ruins with fresh eyes, blending practical guidance with thoughtful historical interpretation.

"Echoes of the Ancestors" is designed to be much more than a traditional guide — it’s a way for modern explorers to connect with the people who lived in the canyon centuries ago. The book highlights Nine Mile Canyon’s cultural significance while encouraging stewardship of its fragile sites.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahNine Mile Canyon Utah Artoutdoor recreation
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content