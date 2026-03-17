Your spring gardening questions, answered on Access Utah

Gardening expert and UPR friend Dan Drost joins us to answer your questions. Whether you’ve got a large backyard garden, participate in a community garden or have a small box near your window, Dan can help. You can get your question to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com .

Dan Drost is an emeritus professor of horticulture and extension vegetable specialist in the department of plants, soils, and climate at Utah State University. He is also a long-time contributor to Utah Public Radio, giving us gardening advice on segments such as The Green Thumb.

