The Edge of Jazz - 7/7/24
- Dave Grusin (composer) - Condor!
- João Gilberto, Tom Jobim, Stan Getz - Para Machucar Meu Coração (To Hurt My Heart)
- Eartha Kitt - C'est Si Bon
- George Shearing Quintet - Two for the Road
- Jack Jones - A Day in the Life of a Fool
- Quincy Jones - Superstition
- Horace Silver Quintet - Song for My Father
- Lee Ritenour - Rainbow
- Michael Franks - One Bad Habit
- William DeVaughn - Be Thankful for What You Got
- Gerry Mulligan - Festival Minor
- Cat Boys ft. Yuima Enya - Feel Like Makin' Love