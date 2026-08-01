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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 7/7/24

By John Northup
Published August 1, 2026 at 9:32 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz
  1. Dave Grusin (composer) - Condor!
  2. João Gilberto, Tom Jobim, Stan Getz - Para Machucar Meu Coração (To Hurt My Heart)
  3. Eartha Kitt - C'est Si Bon
  4. George Shearing Quintet - Two for the Road
  5. Jack Jones - A Day in the Life of a Fool
  6. Quincy Jones - Superstition
  7. Horace Silver Quintet - Song for My Father
  8. Lee Ritenour - Rainbow
  9. Michael Franks - One Bad Habit
  10. William DeVaughn - Be Thankful for What You Got
  11. Gerry Mulligan - Festival Minor
  12. Cat Boys ft. Yuima Enya - Feel Like Makin' Love
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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