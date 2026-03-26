Alberto Brizolara on Access Utah

You have probably heard his name associated with regular listener challenges during our fund drives. Now a chance to meet long-time UPR friend, Alberto Brizolara.

Alberto Brizolara is a cardiologist in the St. George area. He was born in Uruguay and moved to Brazil at a fairly young age, and then to the United States as a young man to establish his medical career. His family background is fascinating. His grandparents survived the Spanish Civil War, for example. We’ll talk about all of that as well as language and cultural barriers and why Dr. Brizolara loves Utah and Utah Public Radio.