© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With just two days left in our fund drive, we need your help now! These funds will enable UPR to operate, while we build together a sustainable future without federal funding. Make a difference today by DONATING NOW!
Programs
Access Utah

Alberto Brizolara on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM MDT
A microphone in focus over an out-of-focus soundboard.

You have probably heard his name associated with regular listener challenges during our fund drives. Now a chance to meet long-time UPR friend, Alberto Brizolara.

Alberto Brizolara is a cardiologist in the St. George area. He was born in Uruguay and moved to Brazil at a fairly young age, and then to the United States as a young man to establish his medical career. His family background is fascinating. His grandparents survived the Spanish Civil War, for example. We’ll talk about all of that as well as language and cultural barriers and why Dr. Brizolara loves Utah and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Access Utah UPRLanguagesHealthHealth Workers
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams