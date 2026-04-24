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Behind the Headlines

Inflation, Utah's measles outbreak, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:09 PM MDT
Cars lined up to get gas at Costco.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Customers line up to get gas at Costco in Bountiful on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Paighten Harkins, Addy Baird, and Jessica Schreifels, along with visual journalist Trent Nelson, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including health officials being cautious to encourage vaccines even though Utah leads the nation in measles cases, accusations against SLC Council member Eva Lopez Chavez, the state of inflation in Utah, and a look into Sam Bateman's FLDS group.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneInflationMeasles
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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