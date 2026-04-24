Inflation, Utah's measles outbreak, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Paighten Harkins, Addy Baird, and Jessica Schreifels, along with visual journalist Trent Nelson, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including health officials being cautious to encourage vaccines even though Utah leads the nation in measles cases, accusations against SLC Council member Eva Lopez Chavez, the state of inflation in Utah, and a look into Sam Bateman's FLDS group.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

LINKS:mis

