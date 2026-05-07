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'How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM MDT
The cover of "How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius", featuring a philosopher kicking a soccer ball.
Abrams Books

In "How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius," Nick Greene calls on a turf manager, an expert on color theory, and a landscape historian to understand the field itself, a paleoanthropologist to talk kicking, and an Anglican priest to explain schisms — how American football, soccer, and rugby could all develop from the field games of rowdy 19th-century British schoolboys.

Greene delves deep into what defines the game, how it developed, and what happens during a match's 90 minutes (and then some). His expert commentators include a domino toppler, a developmental neuroscientist, an art historian, a civil engineer, and more.

Nick Greene is the author of "How to Watch Basketball Like a Genius." His work has appeared in Slate, The Washington Post, and Chicago Magazine. He has covered everything from NBA and NFL analysis to quirky lifestyle experiments — such as riding the entire New York subway in one day and negotiating his internet bill using Sun Tzu’s "The Art of War."

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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