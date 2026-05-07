'How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius' on Access Utah

In "How to Watch Soccer Like a Genius," Nick Greene calls on a turf manager, an expert on color theory, and a landscape historian to understand the field itself, a paleoanthropologist to talk kicking, and an Anglican priest to explain schisms — how American football, soccer, and rugby could all develop from the field games of rowdy 19th-century British schoolboys.

Greene delves deep into what defines the game, how it developed, and what happens during a match's 90 minutes (and then some). His expert commentators include a domino toppler, a developmental neuroscientist, an art historian, a civil engineer, and more.