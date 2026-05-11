The cause for caution about data centers on Access Utah
A hyperscale data center just approved by the Box Elder County Commission is making headlines, but according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute there are 48 data centers in operation in Utah, with seven under construction and more being proposed. Proponents tout advantages of these centers such as jobs and economic development in rural areas.
We hear the case for caution about data centers in Utah. We talk with Utah State University associate professor of physics Robert Davies.