Poet and writer Kimberly Blaeser on Access Utah

Kimberly Blaeser is an Anishinaabe activist and environmentalist. She is an enrolled member of White Earth Nation and grew up on the reservation. She is founding director of Indigenous Nations Poets and past Wisconsin Poet Laureate.

Her poetry collections include "Ancient Light" (2024), "Résister en dansant/Ikwe-niimi: Dancing Resistance" (2020), and "Copper Yearning" (2019).

She is author of the monograph "Gerald Vizenor: Writing in the Oral Tradition on the work of the fellow White Earth writer."

She was a contributing editor for "When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry" (2020). She is a professor emerita at UW-Milwaukee and an MFA faculty member at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

We talked with Kimberly Blaeser a couple of weeks ago in Springdale, where she was an artist in residence at Zion Canyon Mesa.