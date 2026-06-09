'The Once and Future Lake' with Michael McLane on Access Utah

For thousands of years, Great Salt Lake has played a surprisingly central role in the lives of humans and animals throughout the American West and across entire continents. The new book, "The Once and Future Lake" brings together nature writers, scientists, and storytellers to reveal the beauty of this complex ecosystem and to proclaim a future where Great Salt Lake will once again thrive — as long as we act before it’s too late. Through essay, story, and poetry, these writers show how intertwined the lake’s fate is with our own and that restoring and re-wilding Great Salt Lake is possible, practical, ambitious, and essential.

The volume’s editor, Michael McLane, is the author of the chapbooks "Fume" and "Trace Elements." He is a founding editor of the journal saltfront, the review editor for Sugar House Review and a poetry editor for Dark Mountain. His work has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Western Humanities Review, Colorado Review, Laurel Review, Interim, Utah Historical Quarterly, and South Dakota Review. He recently earned a Ph.D. from Victoria University’s International Institute of Modern Letters. McLane is from Salt Lake City, and lives in New Zealand.

