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Behind the Headlines

Monument protests, Utah lightning risk, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM MDT
A lightning storm on the edge of the Salt Lake Valley ignites the sky on June 14, 2023.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A lightning storm on the edge of the Salt Lake Valley ignites the sky on June 14, 2023.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Addy Baird and Andy Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utahns finding strength and numbers during protests of President Trump’s monument slashing, should hikers be worried after a Utah man was killed by lightning, and where fireworks have caused the most problems in Utah.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneSafetyProtestsNational MonumentsFireworks
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams