Monument protests, Utah lightning risk, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Addy Baird and Andy Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Utahns finding strength and numbers during protests of President Trump’s monument slashing, should hikers be worried after a Utah man was killed by lightning, and where fireworks have caused the most problems in Utah.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.