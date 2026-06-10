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How to improve your brain health on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT
A person at a table greets a line of people walking up.
Utah State University
Dr. JoAnn Tschanz greets participants of the PALS study.

Utah State University will host a Brain Health Fair the Sorenson Center on June 13.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion led by Beth Fauth, Ph.D., director of the USU Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center and Dr. Landon Watts, gerontologist with Intermountain Healthcare. Their discussion is entitled “Memory Matters: How to Spot the Signs and Where to Find Support.”

On this episode, we learn how to combat cognitive decline, reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, promote healthy aging and improve your overall brain health.

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Access Utah UPRDementiaThe Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research Center Utah State Universityneuroscience
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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