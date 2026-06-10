How to improve your brain health on Access Utah

Utah State University will host a Brain Health Fair the Sorenson Center on June 13.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion led by Beth Fauth, Ph.D., director of the USU Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Research Center and Dr. Landon Watts, gerontologist with Intermountain Healthcare. Their discussion is entitled “Memory Matters: How to Spot the Signs and Where to Find Support.”

On this episode, we learn how to combat cognitive decline, reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, promote healthy aging and improve your overall brain health.