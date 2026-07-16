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The story of three women who ignited America's love for the wild on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT
A view into the Grand Canyon at sunset.
M. Quinn
/
U.S. National Park Service

We talk with writer Heather Hansman about her new book "Fierce Country: The Untold Story of Three Women Who Ignited America's Love for the Wild."

Georgie White devoted her life to the Grand Canyon, kickstarting the river running craze in the 40s and igniting the recreation industry.

Anne LaBastille, a wilderness guide and bestselling author, protected endangered species and predicted the impacts of climate change from her isolated, off-grid cabin in the Adirondacks.

And deep powder skier Dolores LaChapelle developed an environmental philosophy that shaped everything from the radical environmental movement of the ‘70s to modern conservation ethics.

Heather Hansman is an award-winning freelance writer and the author of "Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow" and "Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West." Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Outside, among others. She lives in Durango, Colorado, right by the river.

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Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahNatureOutdoorsOutdoor Recreation
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams