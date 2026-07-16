St. George StoryCorps: Living independently with disabilities

Jeanie Schroeder

My name is Jeanie Schroeder, and I go to the Turn program.

Brittnee Goldsberry

I am Brittany Goldsberry. Jeanie, do you want to kind of explain Turn, since a lot of people won't know what we are?

Jeanie Schroeder

Well, Turn Community Services is a program for disability handicapped people.

Brittnee Goldsberry

What stuff does staff help you with since you're on your own?

Jeanie Schroeder

They help me keep my house clean. And I don't have to move into a group home. I love life because I like living on my own.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Is that important to you?

Jeanie Schroeder

It's very, very important to me.

Brittnee Goldsberry

You told me that you moved out when you were how old?

Brittnee Goldsberry

Seventeen. I said, " Mom, I can't live anymore under your roof." I wanted to get on my own. So I started living on my own and cooking and everything.

Brittnee Goldsberry

How'd you pay your bills and find an apartment and do all that at 17?

Jeanie Schroeder

I had a little help from my mom. She was a good mom. Accidentally, not meaning to, my mom hit my head on the drain board and it gave me brain damage.

Brittnee Goldsberry

How old were you when that happened?

Jeanie Schroeder

I was just a baby.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So that's actually what caused you to have some disabilities?

Jeanie Schroeder

Uh huh.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Right now, you live on your own. You're not in a group home. You've worked. How did you and your husband meet?

Jeanie Schroeder

We met at the Turn Community Services. He was reading a book, and I went up to him and I said "Hi!" And then we dated for about eight months. Then he finally asked me to marry him.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Ooh, how did he ask you?

Jeanie Schroeder

He got on his knee in Walmart in the jewelry section.

Brittnee Goldsberry

I love that so much. So when did you guys get married?

Jeanie Schroeder

2002, in the backyard in Cedar City. Windy, windy day. My mom gave me away.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Tell me what married life is like. Start from the beginning, since it's changed.

Jeanie Schroeder

Well, the first year of marriage with Brett was really wonderful. The best moments: we would go get a pop. I drink a pop almost every day!

Brittnee Goldsberry

So now you live alone. Do you want to talk about why you live alone?

Jeanie Schroeder

Well, in 2015, my husband got hit by a car. He was on the school crosswalk. And I would spend every night in ICU right there with him.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So then he was able to come out of ICU and he moved home for a little bit.

Jeanie Schroeder

Right.

Brittnee Goldsberry

And that was pretty hard for you.

Jeanie Schroeder

It was pretty hard on me.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So then he moved to a rehab.

Jeanie Schroeder

I was hoping that my husband would come home someday, but when I prayed to Heavenly Father, He answered me back that he got hit too hard.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So, how do you keep your marriage alive and healthy? What do you do to stay close?

Jeanie Schroeder

I talk to him on Facetime every day, and I go see him twice a month. I stay and visit him for a couple of hours. We watch his Bonanzas on his DVD.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So, how long have you guys been married now?

Jeanie Schroeder

Twenty-three years, almost.

Brittnee Goldsberry

How do you keep a marriage that long, Jeannie?

Jeanie Schroeder

You got to find the right guy.

Brittnee Goldsberry

What makes Brett the right guy to you?

Jeanie Schroeder

He's nice to me. He would open the door for me and everything. He was a gentleman.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Brett also has a disability.

Jeanie Schroeder

Yes.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Even, like, before the accident. A lot of people think that people with disabilities can't get married and can't live on their own.

Jeanie Schroeder

I fooled them! And I really did get married.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Yeah, and it sounds like your marriage is really good.

Jeanie Schroeder

It is.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Having your mom support you has been a great support.

Jeanie Schroeder

Yes.

Brittnee Goldsberry

But it seems like you and Brett figured it out.

Jeanie Schroeder

I just love being married.

Brittnee Goldsberry

What other things do you like to do?

Jeanie Schroeder

I have good neighbors that live next door to me, Mike and Laura. They take me out to dinner once a month. And I have a volunteer job at the St. George Children's Museum giving kids pennies for the wishing wells.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Yeah, how long have you been doing that?

Jeanie Schroeder

Ever since they opened up? Way long ago!

Brittnee Goldsberry

Jeannie, I feel very lucky to have you in my life. Love you.

Jeanie Schroeder

Love you too.