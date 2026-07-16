St. George StoryCorps: Living independently with disabilities
Jeanie Schroeder
My name is Jeanie Schroeder, and I go to the Turn program.
Brittnee Goldsberry
I am Brittany Goldsberry. Jeanie, do you want to kind of explain Turn, since a lot of people won't know what we are?
Jeanie Schroeder
Well, Turn Community Services is a program for disability handicapped people.
Brittnee Goldsberry
What stuff does staff help you with since you're on your own?
Jeanie Schroeder
They help me keep my house clean. And I don't have to move into a group home. I love life because I like living on my own.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Is that important to you?
Jeanie Schroeder
It's very, very important to me.
Brittnee Goldsberry
You told me that you moved out when you were how old?
Brittnee Goldsberry
Seventeen. I said, " Mom, I can't live anymore under your roof." I wanted to get on my own. So I started living on my own and cooking and everything.
Brittnee Goldsberry
How'd you pay your bills and find an apartment and do all that at 17?
Jeanie Schroeder
I had a little help from my mom. She was a good mom. Accidentally, not meaning to, my mom hit my head on the drain board and it gave me brain damage.
Brittnee Goldsberry
How old were you when that happened?
Jeanie Schroeder
I was just a baby.
Brittnee Goldsberry
So that's actually what caused you to have some disabilities?
Jeanie Schroeder
Uh huh.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Right now, you live on your own. You're not in a group home. You've worked. How did you and your husband meet?
Jeanie Schroeder
We met at the Turn Community Services. He was reading a book, and I went up to him and I said "Hi!" And then we dated for about eight months. Then he finally asked me to marry him.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Ooh, how did he ask you?
Jeanie Schroeder
He got on his knee in Walmart in the jewelry section.
Brittnee Goldsberry
I love that so much. So when did you guys get married?
Jeanie Schroeder
2002, in the backyard in Cedar City. Windy, windy day. My mom gave me away.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Tell me what married life is like. Start from the beginning, since it's changed.
Jeanie Schroeder
Well, the first year of marriage with Brett was really wonderful. The best moments: we would go get a pop. I drink a pop almost every day!
Brittnee Goldsberry
So now you live alone. Do you want to talk about why you live alone?
Jeanie Schroeder
Well, in 2015, my husband got hit by a car. He was on the school crosswalk. And I would spend every night in ICU right there with him.
Brittnee Goldsberry
So then he was able to come out of ICU and he moved home for a little bit.
Jeanie Schroeder
Right.
Brittnee Goldsberry
And that was pretty hard for you.
Jeanie Schroeder
It was pretty hard on me.
Brittnee Goldsberry
So then he moved to a rehab.
Jeanie Schroeder
I was hoping that my husband would come home someday, but when I prayed to Heavenly Father, He answered me back that he got hit too hard.
Brittnee Goldsberry
So, how do you keep your marriage alive and healthy? What do you do to stay close?
Jeanie Schroeder
I talk to him on Facetime every day, and I go see him twice a month. I stay and visit him for a couple of hours. We watch his Bonanzas on his DVD.
Brittnee Goldsberry
So, how long have you guys been married now?
Jeanie Schroeder
Twenty-three years, almost.
Brittnee Goldsberry
How do you keep a marriage that long, Jeannie?
Jeanie Schroeder
You got to find the right guy.
Brittnee Goldsberry
What makes Brett the right guy to you?
Jeanie Schroeder
He's nice to me. He would open the door for me and everything. He was a gentleman.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Brett also has a disability.
Jeanie Schroeder
Yes.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Even, like, before the accident. A lot of people think that people with disabilities can't get married and can't live on their own.
Jeanie Schroeder
I fooled them! And I really did get married.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Yeah, and it sounds like your marriage is really good.
Jeanie Schroeder
It is.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Having your mom support you has been a great support.
Jeanie Schroeder
Yes.
Brittnee Goldsberry
But it seems like you and Brett figured it out.
Jeanie Schroeder
I just love being married.
Brittnee Goldsberry
What other things do you like to do?
Jeanie Schroeder
I have good neighbors that live next door to me, Mike and Laura. They take me out to dinner once a month. And I have a volunteer job at the St. George Children's Museum giving kids pennies for the wishing wells.
Brittnee Goldsberry
Yeah, how long have you been doing that?
Jeanie Schroeder
Ever since they opened up? Way long ago!
Brittnee Goldsberry
Jeannie, I feel very lucky to have you in my life. Love you.
Jeanie Schroeder
Love you too.