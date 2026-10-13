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'This Haunted Land' with Betsy Gaines Quammen on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM MDT
Book cover for "This Haunted Land," which shows leafless tree branches overlaying the cover text.
Torrey House Press

Why do humans need ghosts? And what do ghosts have to teach us? In her new book "This Haunted Land: Reckoning with Ghosts and the Stories that Shape America," Betsy Gaines Quammen takes us on a journey into haunted towns, forgotten lives, and abandoned places. From a once-booming uranium mining community in Colorado to a fort on the coast of Florida that predates the United States itself, this exploration of memory, mourning, folklore, and social anxiety shows that politicized efforts to rewrite history can only be defeated by bearing witness to the specters of the past.

Betsy Gaines Quammen is a historian and writer, whose books include "This Haunted Land," "American Zion," and "True West." She collects stories of haunted histories and wild landscapes to make sense of a place shaped by colonization, extraction, rebellion, myth, beauty, and nature. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, New York Daily News, and History News Network. She received a Ph.D. in history from Montana State University, a MS in environmental studies from University of Montana, and a BA in English from Colorado College. She lives in Bozeman, Montana, with her spouse, writer David Quammen.

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Access Utah Access Utah BooksFolkloreHistory
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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