Election Day may be over, but the results are still coming in. Find NPR and UPR coverage here.
The USU College of Agriculture & Applied Sciences logo.
Ag Matters

Ag Matters: Gateway community planning

By Lynnette Harris
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:47 PM MST
Highway leading into a red rock canyon in Utah
derwiki, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Small cities near popular outdoor recreation areas welcome the economic boost that comes with being desirable destinations and many have become home to a growing number of people who work remotely. But small communities are often hit with big city problems like traffic congestion and shortages of affordable housing.

Landscape architecture and environmental planning faculty and students at Utah State University work with leaders and residents of gateway communities to help determine residents’ goals and balance economic development with preserving character and sense of place. Together they work toward sustainable growth solutions. Learn more online at U-S-U-dot-E-D-U slash G-N-A-R.

Ag Matters Rural IssuesRural economycommunity growthEconomyHousing Crisissmall townsTrafficEnvironmental Impact
Lynnette Harris
