Ask an Expert: how can we keep our marriage strong as we age?

By: Dave Schramm, Utah State University Extension family life specialist,

As couples age, keeping a marriage strong can become a challenge. Children move away, mental and physical health challenges arise, complacency creeps in, and retirement can create more time together than you are used to. For these reasons and others, gray divorce – the divorce rate among adults 50 and older – has doubled since 1990.

Consider these tips to nurture your marriage as you grow old together.