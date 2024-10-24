Ask an Expert: Home equity loan vs. home equity line of credit

By McKenzie Walsh

Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit are both tools that provide homeowners with financial access. Understanding the differences can help you decide which is best for your situation and aligns best with your financial goals.

Homeowners access their home’s equity for various reasons. Home improvements such as remodels, upgrades, or improving energy efficiency are the most common. Additional reasons include large purchases, funding an emergency, or debt consolidation. Whatever your reason, be cautious, as borrowing against your home’s equity can be a large financial commitment.

Consider the advantages and disadvantages of these two types of home equity loans.

Home equity advantages: Getting to borrow a lump sum, possible lower interest rates, a fixed monthly payment, access to a larger sum of money, and a loan that can be used for anything.

Home equity line of credit advantages: An open line of credit for a determined amount, you only pay interest on the amount borrowed, you can access funds as needed, and it may have a lower interest rate.

Home equity disadvantages: Closing costs, your home is the collateral, and the home value could decline over time.

Home equity line of credit disadvantages: The temptation to use equity like an ATM, variable interest rates create fluctuating monthly payments, and it can take a long time to pay off if you don’t make consistent principal payments.

Before applying for either a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit, carefully consider the following:

Purpose of the financing. Determine if your needs align with the characteristics of each option.

Interest rates. Compare interest rates at banks and credit unions, and consider fixed vs. variable rates.

Repayment terms. Understand the repayment schedule and potential consequences of default.

Risk tolerance. Assess your comfort level with interest rate fluctuations and the potential impact on your monthly payments.

Remember, while these tools can provide financial flexibility, they also involve significant financial commitments. By carefully weighing these factors, you can make an informed decision about whether a home equity loan or line of credit is the right choice for you.