Ask an Expert: Roasted turkey cooking safety myths

On this week's edition of Ask an Expert, we're roasting some turkey safety myths.

Every Thanksgiving, millions of home cooks become kitchen scientists, experimenting with thawing, basting, and timing the perfect bird. Friends and family share treasured secrets or tips for creating the ideal Thanksgiving meal. However, not every secret passed down at the dinner table is true — or safe.

Myth number one: It's safe to thaw your turkey on the counter overnight.

A turkey left at room temperature for too long can be unsafe to eat. After two hours, the turkey enters the "danger zone" for bacteria growth. Instead of thawing on the counter, thaw the turkey in the refrigerator or use the cold water method.

Myth number two: You should rinse your turkey before cooking.

Cooking — not rinsing — kills bacteria. Washing a raw turkey can cause cross contamination of other foods as water droplets from the turkey spread bacteria across the sink, counter, and utensils.

Myth number three: The pop-up timer will reliably tell you when the turkey is cooked.

While a pop-up timer serves as a convenient reminder for when a turkey might be done, it's better to rely on a food thermometer. Check the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh, and the innermost part of the wing for a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Myth number four: Stuffing cooks safely inside of the turkey.

Stuffing cooked inside the turkey may not reach the necessary internal temperature of 165 degrees. This may mean that harmful bacteria still remains inside of the stuffing.

Myth number five: Leftovers can stay out until everyone's finished eating.

Here's the truth: Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking to prevent food poisoning.

Remember, safe turkey cooking is about science, not luck. Keep your feast delicious and safe by following the four steps of food safety: Keep your hands and surfaces clean, don't cross contaminate, use a food thermometer, and refrigerate your leftovers within two hours of cooking. This Thanksgiving, trust science, not kitchen folklore, and enjoy a meal that's both delicious and safe for all.