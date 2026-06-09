Ask an Expert: How to declutter in a less stressful way

Peter Walsh once said: "Clutter isn't just the stuff on the floor, it's anything that gets between you and the life you want to be living."

Clutter has a sneaky way of crowding not just your space, but also your mind.

A study by the University of Connecticut found that by removing or controlling clutter, you can directly reduce the stress that stems from the mess.

This can help you feel happier, less anxious, and more confident.

Decluttering can also sharpen your focus, improve your physical health, and energize you to become more productive.

Consider these tips to remove the clutter in your life:

1. Start small

You don't need to declutter and clean everything at once.

Think of one small area that you can go through each day. For example, today, go through the bottom half of the closet, and tomorrow go through one of the junk drawers.

In a matter of weeks, you'll notice a major difference in how organized you feel. It's important to start small, so you aren't overwhelmed.

Consider making a list of all the areas in your home that need to be decluttered, and tackle one small space every day or two.

2. Ask a friend or family member to help

If it's difficult to start on your own, invite someone to help, or just be there to keep you company.

Specifically, if you have a major project, the more help you have, the more you will feel that project is accomplishable. Sometimes, outside support is needed.

3. Begin cleaning with a positive mind

There is no right way to declutter, because we all have different needs.

Let your mind freely wander as you straighten up and organize. Shift your focus from perfectionism to simply doing.

Practice a positive mind with deep breathing and positive thoughts towards yourself, what you're about to do, and what you can accomplish.

An additional resource is the ACT Guide for Decluttering, an online mental health program designed by psychologists at Utah State University. You can learn more about decluttering and its benefits at extension.usu.edu.