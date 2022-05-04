Wasatch mining ban, Trump’s backing of Lee and more on Behind the Headlines

The Salt Lake County Council bans new mines in the foothills and canyons of the Wasatch Mountains. A Utah congressional candidate brings controversial Republican adviser Roger Stone onto his campaign. And Sen. Mike Lee stays mum on former President Donald Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters

Brian Maffly and Bryan Schott, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke,

join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

