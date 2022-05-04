© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Wasatch mining ban, Trump’s backing of Lee and more on Behind the Headlines

Published April 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-04 at 12-33-55 Wasatch mining ban, Trump’s backing of Lee and a controversial campaign aide - KCPW.png
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
This area may be affected by the proposed limestone quarry, in Parleys Canyon, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

The Salt Lake County Council bans new mines in the foothills and canyons of the Wasatch Mountains. A Utah congressional candidate brings controversial Republican adviser Roger Stone onto his campaign. And Sen. Mike Lee stays mum on former President Donald Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters
Brian Maffly and Bryan Schott, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke,
join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines MiningSen. Mike Lee
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content