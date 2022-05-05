© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS real estate riches, renter data and more on Behind the Headlines

Published April 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-05 at 11-22-31 LDS real estate riches, renter data, and Jazz-Mavs playoff matchup - KCPW.png
Tribune and wire photos
A collection of property across the United States owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, clockwise from top left: An apartment building adjacent to the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple; the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City; an office complex in Richardson, Texas; a meetinghouse in Laie, Hawaii; undeveloped land in Riverton; and farmland near St. Cloud, Fla.

Housing caseworkers decry what they say is a “blacklist” of prospective renters maintained by a powerful Utah law firm. A newly released database shows that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the fifth largest private landholder in the United States. And the Utah Jazz square off against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Andy Larsen, Bethany Rodgers and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

