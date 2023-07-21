© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

LDS Church wealth, Utah horse sanctuary and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT
Trevor Howard works with a horse named Comanche, at Liberty Sanctuary in the Heber Valley on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Trevor Howard works with a horse named Comanche, at Liberty Sanctuary in the Heber Valley on Monday, July 3, 2023.

According to a new report, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar faith. A Utah sanctuary is rescuing horses from becoming human food. And Utah lawmakers gave millions to support a private landowner’s unusual wildfire prevention method. Does it work?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Julie Jag and Leia Larsen join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRlds churchHorsesFire Prevention
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
