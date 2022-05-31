© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

School safety and baby formula shortage on Behind the Headlines

Published May 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-31 at 11-06-26 School safety and baby formula shortage - KCPW.png
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Ensign Elementary in Salt Lake City has implemented new security measures to improve school safety, including a doorbell with camera that alerts the front desk to gain access to the building.

In the wake of another mass shooting, where things stand in terms of school safety in Utah. A Utah doctor offers advice on talking to children about school shootings. And health care providers and others try to help Utah families find baby formula amid a national shortage.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Becky Jacobs and Courtney Tanner, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling 801-355-TALK.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Health CareMass ShootingsBaby Formulaschool shootings
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content