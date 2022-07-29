© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Minibottles, a legendary restaurateur, and more on Behind the Headlines

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT
The Salt Lake Tribune
Mini-bottles of alcohol for sale at the Duty Free Americas shop at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

A K-9 police officer accused of unnecessarily siccing his dog on arrestees sees one of two felony assault charges dismissed. A Utah man faces a second murder charge after random “purge” killings earlier this month. Minibottles move a step closer to returning to the state’s liquor stores after a three-decade absence. And remembering Kitty Pappas, who ran an iconic Utah steakhouse for 75 years.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins and Stefene Russell, as well as editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling 801-355-TALK.

Tags

Behind the Headlines utah foodPolice OfficerPolice Dogsutah's liquor law
