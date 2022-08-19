LDS Church fires back over abuse story and more on Behind the Headlines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Zak Podmore and Paighten Harkins, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join a guest host, Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams, to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

