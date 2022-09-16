© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines

Published September 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT
Followers of Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Ariz., comfort oneanother in a hug Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after their leader's arrest.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Followers of Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Ariz., comfort one another Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, after their leader's arrest.

Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag and Jessica Miller, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

