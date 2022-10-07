© 2022 Utah Public Radio
2020 election (again), drone Rx delivery, UFOs and poetry on Behind the Headlines

Published October 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT
Trent Nelson
The Salt Lake Tribune
A drone drops a package during a demonstration in South Jordan on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

A candidate for Salt Lake County clerk walks back his assertions that the 2020 election was stolen. Drones begin delivering prescription drugs to some Utah homes. A Salt Lake City-raised poet, whose writing explores the Black history of the West, is long-listed for a National Book Award. And a columnist bemoans Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ election and UFO conspiracies.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tim Fitzpatrick, Palak Jayswal and Bryan Schott, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

