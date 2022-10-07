2020 election (again), drone Rx delivery, UFOs and poetry on Behind the Headlines

A candidate for Salt Lake County clerk walks back his assertions that the 2020 election was stolen. Drones begin delivering prescription drugs to some Utah homes. A Salt Lake City-raised poet, whose writing explores the Black history of the West, is long-listed for a National Book Award. And a columnist bemoans Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ election and UFO conspiracies.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tim Fitzpatrick, Palak Jayswal and Bryan Schott, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.