Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill and more on Behind the Headlines

A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Brian Maffly, and Courtney Tanner, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.