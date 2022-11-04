© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill and more on Behind the Headlines

Published November 4, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT
Hartwell-768x809.jpeg
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
John Hartwell, who resigned as the athletic director at Utah State University, is pictured on Thursday, July 21, 2016. He apologized on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for repeating a vulgar joke.

A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Brian Maffly, and Courtney Tanner, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

