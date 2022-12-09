© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM MST
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Underaged followers of Samuel Bateman are taken into protective custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller and Courtney Tanner, culture editor Sean Means, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join guest host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by emailing upraccess@gmail.com or tweeting at @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
