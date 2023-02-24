© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Shocking sex assault case, LDS Church fined and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST
230120_Stephanie-Purcell_BB-768x495.jpg
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Stephanie Purcell, shown at her home on Jan. 20, 2023, was one of 94 women who filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Broadbent last year, accusing the OB-GYN of sexually assaulting them during examinations. A judge dismissed their case last winter, ruling that because their alleged assailant is a doctor, the case must be governed by Utah’s more restrictive medical malpractice rules rather than those that apply to cases of sexual assault. The women are appealing to the Utah Supreme Court.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has agreed to pay $5 million for hiding past stock holdings in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. More than 90 women allege that a Utah doctor sexually assaulted them. And a bill at the Legislature would shield new quarries from county or municipal oversight.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Jessica Miller and Brian Maffly, along with opinion editor George Pyle, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines UPRSexual AssaultLDSMiningSalt Lake Tribune
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
