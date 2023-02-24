Shocking sex assault case, LDS Church fined and more on Behind the Headlines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has agreed to pay $5 million for hiding past stock holdings in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. More than 90 women allege that a Utah doctor sexually assaulted them. And a bill at the Legislature would shield new quarries from county or municipal oversight.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Jessica Miller and Brian Maffly, along with opinion editor George Pyle, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.