Behind the Headlines

Skiing for the super rich and missing FLDS kids on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT
Wasatch-Peaks-fk-5116-500x333.jpg
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Two ski lifts are now visible at Wasatch Peaks Ranch, an exclusive community and private ski resort under development outside the hamlet of Peterson on Friday, April 7, 2023. The development, catering to richest ‘1% of the 1%’ about 17 miles from Ogden, is approved for 750 residential units, will come with a Tom Fazio golf course, a village and numerous amenities, including 70 miles of trails for residents’ exclusive use.

This week in Utah news: The state’s newest ski resort is for the megarich only. Moms who are former members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints say their kids have gone missing since Warren Jeffs’ latest revelation from prison. And an audit alleges former Cache County prosecutors misused public resources.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brain Maffly, Courtney Tanner and Jacob Scholl, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
