Skiing for the super rich and missing FLDS kids on Behind the Headlines

This week in Utah news: The state’s newest ski resort is for the megarich only. Moms who are former members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints say their kids have gone missing since Warren Jeffs’ latest revelation from prison. And an audit alleges former Cache County prosecutors misused public resources.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brain Maffly, Courtney Tanner and Jacob Scholl, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.