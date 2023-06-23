© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Boosting schools, diversifying outdoor rec and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT
Thousands walk Ogden’s Historic 25th Street during the open car show on Friday, June 2, 2023.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Leah Hogsten
Thousands walk Ogden’s Historic 25th Street during the open car show on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Utah education was “already a leaky boat” before the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping in Color and other initiatives aim to diversify outdoor recreation, but are they working? And does the notorious past of Ogden’s 25th Street play a role in its present walkability?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Julie Jag and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Utah schools outdoor recreation Diversity Ogden
