Boosting schools, diversifying outdoor rec and more on Behind the Headlines

Utah education was “already a leaky boat” before the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping in Color and other initiatives aim to diversify outdoor recreation, but are they working? And does the notorious past of Ogden’s 25th Street play a role in its present walkability?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Julie Jag and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.